  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myAI
  4. myCloud
  5. TV
  6. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myAI
  5. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

WTA Challenger Simona Waltert wins first Challenger tournament

SDA

19.10.2025 - 21:41

Simona Waltert has had a successful few weeks
Simona Waltert has had a successful few weeks
Keystone

Simona Waltert wins her first tournament on the WTA Tour. The 24-year-old from Graubünden beat Alice Ramé (WTA 257) from France 7:5, 6:2 in the final of the Challenger tournament in Rio de Janeiro.

Keystone-SDA

19.10.2025, 21:41

19.10.2025, 23:18

Waltert played her third final within a month in the Brazilian metropolis. In mid-September, she lost a Challenger category final in Ljubljana before celebrating her most important tournament victory to date a week later at the highly lucrative ITF event in Lisbon.

Waltert will make another leap forward in the world rankings on Monday. In recent weeks, she has gone from 124th place to 88th for the time being. Waltert is the Swiss team leader for the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs in Cordoba, Argentina, in mid-November.

More from the department

Formula 1. Verstappen also wins in Austin and continues to put pressure on McLaren

Formula 1Verstappen also wins in Austin and continues to put pressure on McLaren

Handball. Swiss women win clearly again in the European Championship qualifiers

HandballSwiss women win clearly again in the European Championship qualifiers

National League. The EVZ shakes its way to a home win

National LeagueThe EVZ shakes its way to a home win