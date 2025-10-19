Simona Waltert has had a successful few weeks Keystone

Simona Waltert wins her first tournament on the WTA Tour. The 24-year-old from Graubünden beat Alice Ramé (WTA 257) from France 7:5, 6:2 in the final of the Challenger tournament in Rio de Janeiro.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Waltert played her third final within a month in the Brazilian metropolis. In mid-September, she lost a Challenger category final in Ljubljana before celebrating her most important tournament victory to date a week later at the highly lucrative ITF event in Lisbon.

Waltert will make another leap forward in the world rankings on Monday. In recent weeks, she has gone from 124th place to 88th for the time being. Waltert is the Swiss team leader for the Billie Jean King Cup play-offs in Cordoba, Argentina, in mid-November.