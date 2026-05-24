The Swiss mountain bikers also impress at the second World Cup stage. Sina Frei also finishes on the podium in Nove Mesto in third place.

Frei was a little short of a second victory in the second cross-country race of the World Cup season on Sunday. In the sprint for second place, however, the Zurich native only lost out to Swedish world champion Jenny Rissveds by centimetres. Behind her, Nicole Koller, Alessandra Keller and Ronja Blöchlinger finished 4th, 5th and 7th, with Austria's Laura Stigger taking the win with a comfortable lead.

Three weeks after Frei's victory at the World Cup opener in South Korea, four Swiss racers had their sights set on a podium finish in the Czech mountain bike stronghold. Koller, third in the short track on Saturday, finished fourth, nine seconds off the podium, Keller eleven seconds. Two-time overall World Cup winner (2022 and 2024) and reigning short track world champion Keller only managed 5th place, but the unfavorable omens enhance the result.

Keller had crashed in the short track on Saturday and did not finish the race. As a result, she had to start far back on Sunday and race to catch up - which she managed to do convincingly in the absence of last year's overall World Cup winner Samara Maxwell, who is taking a break this season. Fortunately, she only suffered "a few grazes and minor bruises" in the crash, Keller said between races.

Ronja Blöchlinger, whose first top 3 classification now seems only a matter of time, was also the first to chase Stigger, who was pulling away at the front. Two laps before the end, however, the 25-year-old from Appenzell had to let go.

From the middle of the race onwards, there was not much to shake Stigger's third World Cup victory. From then on, the 25-year-old teammate of Sina Frei was riding solo at Specialized in temperatures of around 25 degrees and gradually extended her lead to over a minute before savouring her triumph in the final metres.

The Mountain Bike World Cup continues on the second weekend in June in Saalfelden-Leogang, Austria. One week later (June 19/21), the team will stop off in Lenzerheide.