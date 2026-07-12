Sina Frei finishes on the podium in the Olympic-distance race at the Mountain Bike World Cup in Andorra. The Zurich native takes third place.

In the sprint down the home stretch, the Swiss athlete was defeated by Italy’s Martina Berta. The winner, Jenny Rissveds of Sweden, crossed the finish line in the tiny country in the eastern Pyrenees, at an elevation of about 2,000 meters above sea level. The world champion won by a margin of 17 seconds.

In the sixth race of the season, the Swiss women secured a podium finish for the fifth time. For Sina Frei, this is already her third podium finish. The 2021 Olympic silver medalist had already finished third in Nove Mesto, and she also won the race in South Korea.

Jenny Rissveds clinched the double in Andorra. The World Cup leader had already won the short track race on Friday. On Sunday, too, she was already circling alone in the lead after the first of seven laps. Only Ronja Blöchlinger kept up with her. However, the rider from Appenzell paid dearly for her fast start. She dropped back to 6th place before regaining her composure and finishing just ahead of Alessandra Keller. With Nicole Koller in 9th place, a fourth Swiss rider made it into the top ten.

After suffering a flat rear tire and a crash later in the race, Jolanda Neff had to settle for 22nd place.