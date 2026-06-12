Sina Frei once again demonstrates her top form. The Zurich native wins the short track race in Leogang ahead of Jenny Rissveds and Alessandra Keller. Filippo Colombo finishes second in the men’s race.

Unstoppable: Sina Frei further extends her lead in the overall and short track World Cup standings

Frei sealed the victory in muddy conditions by picking up the pace in the short final lap. Sweden’s Rissveds lost four seconds in the third short track race of the World Cup season, while Keller lost seven seconds. Another Swiss rider, Nicole Koller, took fourth place.

This extended the Swiss streak of World Cup podium finishes to ten races. Frei, the 2021 Olympic silver medalist, who had secured her first World Cup victory in the Olympic discipline just this past May at the season opener in Yongpyong, further extended her lead in the overall World Cup standings and in the discipline rankings.

In the men’s race, Filippo Colombo—thanks to a fall by Chilean Martin Vidaurre Kossmann, who was in second place, in the final turn—had to concede the top spot only to Denmark’s Simon Andreassen, who won his first short track race. Fabio Püntener missed his first podium finish in the short distance by one second, finishing fourth.

For Dario Lillo, who traveled to Austria as the leader in the discipline and overall World Cup standings following his victory in Yongpyong and third-place finish in Nove Mesto, the race was over after just a few seconds due to a mechanical issue.

The main races are scheduled for Sunday.