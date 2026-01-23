Sinisha Lüscher takes blue Sport into his room. The unusual wardrobe and the many perfumes immediately catch the eye. The top wrestler talks about his style and his enthusiasm for fragrances.

No time? blue News summarizes for you Sinisha Lüscher has won two out of two wreath festivals so far this season.

The 20-year-old Swiss wrestler is one of the best wrestlers in the country and also impresses with his unusual style outside the sawdust ring.

Lüscher takes blue sport into his room, where his large selection of perfumes is particularly striking.

Sinisha Lüscher is one of the pioneers of the new generation at the top of wrestling. In the sawdust, he heaves opponent after opponent onto his back - just as you would expect from a "bad boy". Off the field, however, he breaks with many clichés. No Chüeligurt, no court life, no country music. Instead, streetwear, a degree in banking and Afro beats.

When it comes to style, hardly anyone can fool the 20-year-old. In his free time, he likes to show off his modern streetwear look - a far cry from the classic image of the swinger. In March, he posted an Instagram picture with his older brother Noah in an oversized look: graffiti jacket, black beanie, street style.

"I think my look is cool," says Lüscher at blue Sport and adds: "Otherwise, I wouldn't want to walk around like that." He operates in a different environment to many other wrestlers and has therefore developed his very own style.

Perfume as far as the eye can see

In addition to his eyes, Lüscher also loves to delight his olfactory senses. He is passionate about fragrances. There are 23 perfume bottles on the dresser in his room. What would be a lifetime's supply for others is above all variety for Lüscher.

"I really like perfume and like to try out different scents. It's important to smell good these days." And by "from time to time", Lüscher means every day: "I wear a different perfume every day, sometimes even two." It's the variation that makes the difference, emphasizes the Swiss wrestler.

However, he doesn't wear perfume on the wrestling field - or a streetwear look. Instead, he relies on his wine-red Edelweiss shirt and his irrepressible will to win.