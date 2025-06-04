Jannik Sinner reaches the semi-finals at the French Open like last year. The Italian stopped the Kazakh Alexander Bublik, who had no chance in his first Major quarter-final, 6:1, 7:5, 6:0.
Bublik was unable to spring another surprise after defeating the top 10 players Alex De Minaur and Jack Draper. The match lasted less than two hours and was one-sided throughout apart from the second set.
His 20th win in a row at Grand Slam level is likely to be a bigger challenge for Sinner. Either Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev await the US Open and Australian Open winner on Friday. The two will face off on Wednesday evening.