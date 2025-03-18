Returning at the clay court tournaments in Rome and Hamburg at the beginning of May from his enforced break due to a doping offense: tennis number 1 Jannik Sinner. Picture: Keystone

Following the expiry of his doping ban, world number 1 Jannik Sinner will play the ATP tournaments in Rome and Hamburg before the French Open.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The Italian is currently banned for three months, until May 4, after testing positive for the banned substance Clostebol.

Sinner's management confirmed to the AFP news agency that he will return to the tour at his home tournament in Rome from May 7 to 18. The tournament in Hamburg also announced that the South Tyrolean will compete in the northern German port city in the week before the French Open.