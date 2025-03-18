  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Return at the beginning of May Sinner after his doping ban in Rome and Hamburg

SDA

18.3.2025 - 18:24

Returning at the clay court tournaments in Rome and Hamburg at the beginning of May from his enforced break due to a doping offense: tennis number 1 Jannik Sinner.
Returning at the clay court tournaments in Rome and Hamburg at the beginning of May from his enforced break due to a doping offense: tennis number 1 Jannik Sinner.
Picture: Keystone

Following the expiry of his doping ban, world number 1 Jannik Sinner will play the ATP tournaments in Rome and Hamburg before the French Open.

Keystone-SDA

18.03.2025, 18:24

18.03.2025, 19:40

The Italian is currently banned for three months, until May 4, after testing positive for the banned substance Clostebol.

Sinner's management confirmed to the AFP news agency that he will return to the tour at his home tournament in Rome from May 7 to 18. The tournament in Hamburg also announced that the South Tyrolean will compete in the northern German port city in the week before the French Open.

More from the department

Freestyle skiing. World Championship forfeit by defending champion Ledeux

Freestyle skiingWorld Championship forfeit by defending champion Ledeux

"Global Series"Josi with Nashville twice in Stockholm

World Class Zurich. Ehammer on the Sechseläutenplatz

World Class ZurichEhammer on the Sechseläutenplatz