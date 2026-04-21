Wants to kiss the trophy in Madrid too: Jannik Sinner Keystone

One month before the French Open, world number one Jannik Sinner takes to the clay court in Madrid with the aim of winning his fifth Masters 1000 tournament in a row. That would be a record.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The 24-year-old Italian has been unstoppable for a month and a half. He has won 17 in a row and three Masters 1000 titles: Indian Wells (hard court), Miami (hard court) and Monte Carlo (clay court). Thanks to his title in Paris last November, his streak at tournaments in this category now stands at 22 wins in a row.

No tennis player has ever managed five triumphs in a row at this level. Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal have also achieved four tournament wins in a row at Masters 1000 events. But not Roger Federer, who has won 28 tournaments in this category.

In mid-April, Sinner reclaimed the throne as world number 1 by defeating his rival Carlos Alcaraz in the final in the Principality to win his first major title on clay. At the tournament in Madrid, which begins on Wednesday, the South Tyrolean wants to prove his perfect transition from hard to clay court and his dominance on this surface. This is also with a view to Roland Garros, the only Grand Slam title still missing from his collection.

The Italian has a bye in the first round. In the quarter-finals, he could face a top ten player for the first time in Australian Alex De Minaur. Alcaraz is missing through injury and Djokovic is not yet fit again either.