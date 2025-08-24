At the French Open, Carlos Alcaraz (right) came out on top in an epic final against Jannik Sinner, who then triumphed a few weeks later at Wimbledon Keystone

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz have seamlessly followed in the footsteps of the "Big 3". Despite their young age, they are already playing for their place in the history books again at the US Open.

Keystone-SDA SDA

From Sunday, the fourth and final Grand Slam tournament of the tennis year in New York will feature the familiar "double top" in the men's singles and a clear favorite in the women's singles. That's what the next two weeks will be all about.

LIKE DJOKOVIC AND NADAL ONCE DID. They are only 22 (Carlos Alcaraz) and 24 years old (Jannik Sinner), but have already won five and four Major titles respectively - and there is every indication that they will add another one at the US Open. Since the beginning of last year, the Spaniard and the Italian have won all the major tournaments. The two seem to be walking effortlessly in the biggest shoes possible. From the 2010 French Open to the 2012 edition, Novak Djokovic and Rafael Nadal even shared nine trophies in a row before Roger Federer broke the streak.

ADVANTAGE SINNER. If Sinner has recovered from the illness that forced him to retire last Monday in the Cincinnati final against Alcaraz, the South Tyrolean has the advantage. Sinner triumphed twice on hard courts in Australia and last year in New York, as well as at the last major summit meeting in Wimbledon. However, the difference between the two exceptional players is minimal; Alcaraz won his first Grand Slam title three years ago at the US Open after fending off a match point in a magnificent quarter-final against Sinner. It was a harbinger of the next big rivalry after the "Big 3".

DJOKOVIC IS FEELING HIS AGE. The last Grand Slam champion not named Sinner or Alcaraz was Novak Djokovic two years ago in New York. In the meantime, however, the most successful player in history is showing his impressive age. He has reached the semi-finals three times this year. An impressive achievement for a 38-year-old, but each time the Serb has also struggled with physical ailments in the final stages of the tournaments after exhausting three-set matches. He has not played a serious match since Wimbledon. The ambition is certainly still there, but a 25th Grand Slam title is becoming increasingly unlikely.

THE AMERICANS' LONG WAIT. The dominance first of the "Big 3", extended by Andy Murray and Stan Wawrinka, and now of "Sincaraz" is the great frustration of the Americans. The year was 2003, Federer had just won Wimbledon for the first time when Andy Roddick triumphed at the US Open for the last time as a representative of the once dominant tennis nation at a Grand Slam tournament. Last year, Taylor Fritz reached the final, and in Wimbledon the strong-serving Californian showed that he is no one-hit wonder by reaching the semi-finals. Once again, however, he faces an almost insurmountable hurdle. It's crazy: in the time that the men have been waiting for a success, no fewer than six different American women have been celebrated as Grand Slam winners.

SWIATEK BACK TO HER OLD STRENGTH. Iga Swiatek had to wait more than thirteen months after her fourth triumph at the French Open for her next tournament victory at any level. In Wimbledon, the Polish player came up trumps again, conceding just two games in the semi-final against Belinda Bencic and none at all in the final against the completely overtaxed Amanda Anisimova. With her victory in Cincinnati on Monday, Swiatek is now unbeaten in twelve matches and the clear favorite to win a second US Open title after 2022.

SABALENKA IN ARREARS. In the world rankings, Aryna Sabalenka has a lead of over 3000 points over her closest rival Swiatek. However, the Belarusian is threatened by the less than glorious anomaly of being a number 1 without a Grand Slam win this year - after losing finals in Australia and Paris as well as a semi-final defeat at Wimbledon. Roland Garros champion Coco Gauff (only four matches won in four tournaments since then) and last year's US Open finalist Jessica Pegula (only two wins from the last four tournaments) are also going through a difficult phase.

SWISS WOMEN'S QUARTET WITH BENCIC. There are four Swiss women in the main draw. Belinda Bencic is already the number 16 seed again in the first year after the birth of her daughter, but struggled on the hard courts of North America after the Wimbledon semi-final. However, the US Open suits the Olympic champion, where she reached a Grand Slam semi-final for the first time six years ago. Viktorija Golubic (WTA 77), Jil Teichmann (WTA 85) and Rebeka Masarova (WTA 109) have a completely different record. None of the trio has ever made it past the second round, and Golubic has never even won a match at Flushing Meadows.

Thanks to qualifiers Jérôme Kym (ATP 176) and Leandro Riedi (ATP 436), the men's tournament will not be without Swiss participation either. Both are in the main draw at the US Open for the first time, and for Kym it is even his debut at Grand Slam level.