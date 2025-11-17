Jannik Sinner wins the title at the ATP Finals with a victory against Carlos Alcaraz. The two finalists are clearly the best players of recent years - as the impressive statistics show.

Sandro Zappella

No time? blue News summarizes for you Jannik Sinner defends his title at the ATP Finals in Turin. In the final, the Italian defeats the world number 1 Carlos Alcaraz.

"Sincaraz", as the two are known, are currently dominating the tennis world at will and have split the last eight Grand Slams between them.

Alcaraz has the edge in the direct duels, but the statistics on points won prove how close the two are. Show more

Head to head

Despite his defeat in the final of the ATP Finals, Carlos Alcaraz is still 10 to 6 ahead in the head-to-head against Sinner. Alcaraz has won seven head-to-heads since 2024, while Sinner won in Turin for only the second time in this period.

The head-to-head in points

The 10:6 in the direct duel speaks a clear language in favor of the Spaniard. However, many of the matches were closely contested, as another statistic comparing the two shows. Tennis journalist Bastien Fachan writes that the tennis dominators played a total of 3302 points against each other. And both have won exactly 1651 points.

After today, Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have played 3,302 points over the course of their rivalry.



Alcaraz has won 1,651.



Sinner has won 1,651. pic.twitter.com/SiS29C6eql — Bastien Fachan (@BastienFachan) November 16, 2025

The last eight Grand Slams

Alcaraz and Sinner have dominated the sport of tennis over the last two years. A look at the Grand Slams since 2024 shows just how superior the duo is, as Alcaraz and Sinner have shared them out between them. Sinner also won the ATP Finals in 2024 and 2025.

Grand Slam since 2024 Australian Open 2024

Sinner - Medvedev 3:6, 3:6, 6:4, 6:4, 6:3

French Open 2024

Alcaraz - Zverev 6:3, 2:6, 5:7, 6:1, 6:2

Wimbledon 2024

Alcaraz - Djokovic 6:2, 6:2, 7:6

US Open 2024

Sinner - Fritz 6:3, 6:4, 7:5

Australian Open 2025

Sinner - Zverev 6:3, 7:6, 6:3

French Open 2025

Alcaraz - Sinner 4:6, 6:7, 6:4, 7:6, 7:6

Wimbledon: 2025

Sinner - Alcaraz 4:6, 6:4, 6:4, 6:4

US Open 2025

Alcaraz - Sinner 6:2, 3:6, 6:1, 6:4 Show more

And the trend shows that "Sincaraz" is dominating more and more. They have faced each other in the final of the last three Grand Slams and yesterday at the ATP Finals in Turin.

The world rankings

The sheer dominance of the "Big Two" is also reflected in the world rankings. Alcaraz leads the rankings with 12,050 points, with Sinner close behind on 11,500. The gap to Alexander Zverev in third place, who is 6,340 points behind Sinner, is impressive. The South Tyrolean therefore has more than twice as many points as the next best player.

Sinner has also been the world number 1 for slightly longer than his opponent. The Italian has been at the top for 66 weeks, while Alcaraz is still some way behind at 45 weeks.

Tournament wins and prize money

In terms of Grand Slam victories, Alcaraz (6) is still ahead of Sinner (4). However, the Spaniard has a total of 24 tournament wins, exactly the same as the Italian. And there is hardly any difference between the two in terms of prize money won. Sinner has won 56.63 million dollars so far, Alcaraz 57.48 million dollars.

