  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

Dream final Sinner and Alcaraz play for the title in Rome

SDA

16.5.2025 - 23:22

Jannik Sinner thanks the crowd for their support.
Jannik Sinner thanks the crowd for their support.
Picture: Keystone

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are in the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome. The world number 1 meets the best clay court player.

Keystone-SDA

16.05.2025, 23:22

16.05.2025, 23:40

First of all, Spaniard Alcaraz dashed the fans' hopes of an all-Italian final with his two-set victory over local hero Lorenzo Musetti. The world number one Sinner then defeated the American Tommy Paul 1:6, 6:0, 6:3.

Sinner, who had swept Casper Ruud off the court on Thursday, could not hide his lack of match practice after a three-month ban. Little or nothing worked against Paul in the first set, with the South Tyrolean only winning 14 points. But the three-time Grand Slam tournament winner found his way back into the match as champion.

Sinner is considered an outsider in the final. He has only won one of his 19 titles on clay. Alcaraz, however, who will be ranked second in the world on Monday regardless of the outcome of the final, loves this surface.

More from the department

National team. The unexpected heroes

National teamThe unexpected heroes

Shutout for Charlin. Nati beats Norway and makes it through to the quarter-finals

Shutout for CharlinNati beats Norway and makes it through to the quarter-finals

5:2 win against France. Roger Bader on course with Austria

5:2 win against FranceRoger Bader on course with Austria

Last place. Mujinga Kambundji fails the 100 m race in Doha

Last placeMujinga Kambundji fails the 100 m race in Doha

Giro d'Italia. Roglic in the maglia rosa despite defeat to Ayuso

Giro d'ItaliaRoglic in the maglia rosa despite defeat to Ayuso