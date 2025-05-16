Jannik Sinner thanks the crowd for their support. Picture: Keystone

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz are in the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome. The world number 1 meets the best clay court player.

Keystone-SDA SDA

First of all, Spaniard Alcaraz dashed the fans' hopes of an all-Italian final with his two-set victory over local hero Lorenzo Musetti. The world number one Sinner then defeated the American Tommy Paul 1:6, 6:0, 6:3.

Sinner, who had swept Casper Ruud off the court on Thursday, could not hide his lack of match practice after a three-month ban. Little or nothing worked against Paul in the first set, with the South Tyrolean only winning 14 points. But the three-time Grand Slam tournament winner found his way back into the match as champion.

Sinner is considered an outsider in the final. He has only won one of his 19 titles on clay. Alcaraz, however, who will be ranked second in the world on Monday regardless of the outcome of the final, loves this surface.