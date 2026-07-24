Jannik Sinner (ATP No. 1) and Novak Djokovic (ATP No. 7) will not be competing in the Masters 1000 tournament in Montreal in early August.

Jannik Sinner will not compete in the Masters 1000 tournament in Montreal

Top Stars Are Missing Sinner and Djokovic Will Not Be Competing in Montreal

According to the organizers, Sinner and Djokovic have withdrawn from the tournament. “After carefully weighing all the factors together with my team, we made the difficult decision to withdraw from Montreal,” explained Sinner, who most recently won at Wimbledon.

"It's never easy to miss such an important tournament, but we believe it's the right decision to prioritize my health."