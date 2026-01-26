Jannik Sinner wins his round of 16 match at the Australian Open with ease Keystone

Lorenzo Musetti defeats Taylor Fritz at the Australian Open, Jannik Sinner wins effortlessly against Luciano Darderi. These are the facts of the ninth day of the tournament.

Musetti wins against Fritz

Lorenzo Musetti (ATP 5) had no trouble against Taylor Fritz (ATP 9) in the round of 16. The Italian beat the American, who had defeated Stan Wawrinka in the previous round, 6:2, 7:5 and 6:4 in just two hours. 23-year-old Musetti will now face Novak Djokovic in the quarter-finals. The Serb had benefited from a forfeit by Jakub Mensik and reached the quarter-finals without a fight.

Sinner only challenged at the end

Defending champion Jannik Sinner progressed to the quarter-finals at the Australian Open without any major problems. The Italian defeated his compatriot Luciano Darderi (ATP 25) 6:1, 6:3, 7:6 (7:2). While the world number 2 dominated the first two sets, Sinner had to go all the way to a tie-break in the third set. The 24-year-old then prevailed in a commanding manner.

Swiatek wins easily

Iga Swiatek (WTA 2) was hardly challenged by local hero Maddison Inglis (WTA 168) in her round of 16 match. The qualifier had reached the fourth round without a fight after Naomi Osaka had to withdraw due to an abdominal injury. Swiatek gave Inglis no chance and won the match 6:0, 6:3 after 1:13 hours. The Polish player will now face Jelena Rybakina in the quarter-finals. The Kazakh beat Elise Mertens from Belgium in her round of 16 match.