Fourth Masters 1000 tournament win in a row in Monte Carlo for Jannik Sinner after Paris (November 2025), Indian Wells and Miami (both March 2026) Keystone

Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz play a final against each other for the first time this season in Monte Carlo. Sinner wins and regains the lead in the world rankings.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Jannik Sinner (24) beat his long-time rival Carlos Alcaraz 7:6 (7:5), 6:3 in 2:15 hours in difficult outdoor conditions and is now the number 1 in men's tennis again.

It feels "great", said Sinner in an interview on Court Central in his adopted home of Monaco: "But first and foremost, winning the tournament means a lot to me." The fact that he also becomes world number one again as a result is of secondary importance.

After Serbia's Novak Djokovic and Spain's Rafael Nadal, Sinner is only the third professional tennis player in ATP history to win four Masters 1000 tournaments in a row. Sinner triumphed in Paris at the beginning of November 2025 and most recently achieved the so-called "Sunshine Double" with victories in Indian Wells and Miami before the coup in Monte Carlos.