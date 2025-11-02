Jannik Sinner holds up the winner's trophy. Picture: Keystone

Jannik Sinner wins the Masters 1000 event in Paris and celebrates his fifth tournament victory this year. The Italian defeated the Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime 6:4, 7:6 (7:4) in the final.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Sinner took Auger-Aliassime's serve at the very first opportunity and only conceded three points on his own serve in the first set - ten in total. However, because the Canadian managed to fend off all five of Sinner's break points in the second set, it came down to a tie-break, which the Italian decided 7:4 in his favor.

Sinner thus won for the 26th time in a row on hard court indoors. He also won his third duel of the year against Auger-Aliassime, having previously trailed 0:2 in the head-to-head. As a reward for his 23rd tournament win at ATP level, Sinner will replace the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz as world No. 1 on Monday - but only for one week. Then the points from his triumph at last year's ATP Finals will be dropped from his ranking.

Speaking of the ATP Finals: Auger-Aliassime would have definitely qualified for the tournament for the best eight players of the season in Turin from November 9 to 16 if he had won the final at the Aréna La Défense. He would now like to make up for missing out in Metz. His rival for the last place at the ATP Finals, the Italian Lorenzo Musetti, will be competing in Athens.

