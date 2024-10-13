Jannik Sinner celebrates his seventh tournament win of the year in Shanghai. Keystone

Jannik Sinner is in a class of his own this year. The tennis star wins his next major title in Shanghai. His opponent in the final, Novak Djokovic, still has to wait for an anniversary.

SDA SDA

Jannik Sinner has celebrated the next major triumph of the season with a prestigious victory in the clash of tennis superstars with Novak Djokovic. The world number one from Italy beat the Serbian record Grand Slam tournament winner 7:6 (7:4), 6:3 in the final of the top-class tournament in Shanghai.

After Miami and Cincinnati, it was Sinner's third title at a Masters 1000 tournament within a year. The last time Spanish star Rafael Nadal achieved this on the tour was in 2018. The 23-year-old Sinner, who has also won the Australian Open and US Open on the Grand Slam stage and will end the year as the number one tennis player in the world, also became the youngest champion of the Shanghai tournament.

Sinner is still facing a ban despite being acquitted after two positive doping tests. The World Anti-Doping Agency Wada recently lodged an appeal in the case with the International Court of Arbitration for Sport Cas in Lausanne.

No jubilee title

Djokovic (37), on the other hand, missed out on the 100th title of his career. The 24-time Grand Slam tournament winner once again played with a bandage around his right knee, which had been operated on in June, and admitted to "a few physical problems here and there" after the semi-final.

There was at least no sign of any impairment in the final. Both top players hardly allowed their opponents any chances, but Sinner looked more confident and determined in the decisive moments. Among the spectators were Swiss tennis icon Roger Federer and Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, who was eliminated in the quarter-finals.

SDA