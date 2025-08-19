Completely exhausted, Jannik Sinner (l.) has to retire in the final in Cincinnati against Carlos Alcaraz Keystone

After withdrawing from the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati due to illness, Jannik Sinner has, as expected, decided not to take part in the restructured mixed competition at the US Open.

The US Tennis Association (USTA) confirmed the withdrawal of the world number one, who was due to compete against Belinda Bencic and Alexander Zverev with Czech Olympic doubles champion Katerina Siniakova on Tuesday evening.

Instead, the Bencic/Zverev duo will now face the American team of Danielle Collins and Christian Harrison.

Sinner's withdrawal had already become apparent on Monday. The physically weakened Italian had only lasted just over 20 minutes in the Cincinnati final against his Spanish rival Carlos Alcaraz and then retired completely exhausted at 0:5 in the first set.

