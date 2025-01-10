  1. Residential Customers
Positive doping tests "Sinner case" before the CAS in mid-April

SDA

The CAS will deal with the "Sinner case" in mid-April.
Picture: Keystone
Picture: Keystone

The International Court of Arbitration for Sport will hear the "Jannik Sinner case" in mid-April. It concerns two positive doping tests.

Keystone-SDA

Sinner handed in the two samples last March. The tests revealed the use of the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol. The International Tennis Integrity Agency refrained from suspending the South Tyrolean. The committee justified its decision by stating that the world number one could not be accused of any intentional fault.

However, the World Anti-Doping Agency WADA referred the case to the International Court of Arbitration for Sport CAS, which will hear the case on April 16 and 17.

