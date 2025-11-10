Jannik Sinner can celebrate. KEYSTONE

Italian defending champion Jannik Sinner and American Taylor Fritz start the ATP Finals in Turin with commanding victories.

Jannik Sinner, the world No. 2 behind Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz, beat Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime (ATP 8) 7:5, 6:1 and celebrated his 27th win in a row in the hall. In the first set, Sinner won all 21 points after the first serve. However, he was only able to convert the fifth break point and the third set point to make it 7:5.

Things then moved quickly in the second set, with Auger-Aliassime receiving medical treatment at 0:3. The two met for the fourth time this year and Sinner won for the fourth time.

Fritz clearly defeats Musetti

Taylor Fritz (ATP 6) defeated the Italian Lorenzo Musetti (ATP 9) 6:3, 6:4. The American took his opponent's serve once in each of the two sets and fended off all four break points. He missed the first match point at 5:3, but then converted the second on his own service.

Fritz had lost all three of his previous duels against Musetti. The Italian moved up into the field due to the withdrawal of Novak Djokovic (ATP 4).

Taylor Fritz is delighted to win his first match at the ATP Finals Keystone

Fritz will face Alcaraz on Tuesday. In the evening, Musetti will face the Australian Alex De Minaur (ATP 7), who is also still undefeated.