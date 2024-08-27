Initially sweating a lot, but in the end without any problems in the 2nd round: Jannik Sinner at the US Open Keystone

The favorites don't always do well at the US Open, but are ultimately successful. The facts of the second day of the tournament.

The tennis world waited with bated breath to see how Jannik Sinner would react to the announcement of his positive doping test in March and his acquittal. Disastrous at first: the world number 1 lost seven of the first nine games against the American Mackenzie McDonald (ATP 140), who was actually playing in a completely different league, and was trailing in both the set and the break. But then the 23-year-old South Tyrolean turned on the heat and never even came close to losing 2:6, 6:2, 6:1, 6:2. Another American youngster, Alex Michelsen (ATP 49), awaits in the 2nd round.

Swiatek despite 41 easy mistakes

World number 1 Iga Swiatek did not make a convincing impression at her start to the US Open. The Polish player made no fewer than 41 unforced errors against Kamilla Rakhimova (WTA 104), who had actually lost in the last round of qualifying. It took her almost two hours to prevail 6:4, 7:6 (8:6). Swiatek fended off three set points in a row in the tie-break of the second set. She has only lost once in the first round at 23 Grand Slam tournaments - in 2019 at Wimbledon against Switzerland's Viktorija Golubic.

