Jannik Sinner is delighted with a successful point Keystone

World number one Jannik Sinner has also reached the quarter-finals in the fourth Grand Slam tournament this year, for the ninth time in total.

SDA

The 23-year-old Italian beat the local Tommy Paul (ATP 14) 7:6 (7:3), 7:6 (7:4), 6:1 in two hours and 42 minutes at the US Open. In the first set, Sinner lost two of his first three service games and fell 1:4 behind, after which he did not concede a break point to Paul.

He won the last four points in the first tie-break and the last three in the second. After that, the American's resistance was broken. Sinner, who has now won twelve sets in a row, will play the Russian Daniil Medvedev (ATP 5) in the quarter-finals, as he did at Wimbledon. He lost in five sets on that occasion. Sinner and Medvedev are the only men's quarter-finalists to have already won a Grand Slam tournament.

Swiatek still unblemished

Iga Swiatek, the world number 1 in the women's singles, is also in the round of the top eight. The Polish player, who like Sinner is 23 years old, defeated the Russian Ludmilla Samsonowa Samsonowa (WTA 16) 6:4, 6:1, winning seven games in a row after going 4:4 up in the first set. This meant that she did not concede a set in her fourth match at this tournament. Swiatek is aiming for her sixth Grand Slam title, her second in New York since 2022. The next hurdle is local player Jessica Pegula, who has never made it past the quarter-finals at Grand Slam level.

Videos from the department

SDA