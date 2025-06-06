Jannik Sinner advances to the final. sda

As in the women's tournament, the world's No. 1 and No. 2 men also reach the final at the French Open in Paris. Jannik Sinner defeats Novak Djokovic in the semi-final, Carlos Alcaraz beats Lorenzo Musetti.

The world number 1 will meet Carlos Alcaraz in the final.

In the eagerly awaited duel between Jannik Sinner and Novak Djokovic, who is 15 years his senior, the 23-year-old from South Tyrol won 6:4, 7:5, 7:6 (7:3), meaning that he has still not lost a set at this tournament.

In the first round, Sinner only conceded three points on his own serve. Djokovic then improved markedly and the two fought a duel at a breathtaking level. At 4:5, the Serbian managed his only break of the match, only to immediately drop the service again. Sinner's self-confidence was underlined by his ace on his second serve at 30:30 in the following game. The second set lasted 71 minutes, which shows just how competitive it was.

Djokovic then called in the physiotherapist for the second time in the match to have the hip flexor in his left leg treated. A doctor even had to give him a painkiller. Nevertheless, he kept up very well in the third round, which lasted 79 minutes, and even had three set points at 5:4. However, his opponent was simply too strong and converted his first match point after 3:17 hours. Djokovic, who lost to Sinner for the fourth time in a row in his 16th semi-final at the French Open, must therefore continue to wait for his 25th triumph at a Grand Slam tournament.

Alcaraz struggles at first - Musetti retires

Carlos Alcaraz benefited from Lorenzo Musetti's retirement in the fourth set. He had shown mental strength in the tie-break of the second set. The 22-year-old Spaniard played great in this one and decided it 7:3 in his favor. Musetti had previously shown fantastic tennis and won the first set with a break to 6:4. In the second, the Italian managed a re-break at 2:2 and 6:6.

The set equalizer freed Alcaraz. He won the third round 6:0 in 24 minutes, conceding just five points. On the one hand, he raised his level, on the other Musetti was clearly struggling with problems in his left thigh. After losing two more games, the outsider, who had himself massaged twice, retired after 2:29 hours.

After his sixth success in a row against Musetti, Alcaraz still needs a win to successfully defend his title in Paris. The fact that he is in the final again is not without a certain logic. He had already triumphed on clay at the Masters 1000 tournaments in Monte Carlo and Rome earlier this year. In Monte Carlo, he prevailed against Musetti in the final. The latter, meanwhile, also lost his second semi-final at Grand Slam level after last year's in Wimbledon.

Amazing premiere

Sinner and Alcaraz will meet for the first time in a Grand Slam final on Sunday, which is astonishing given their dominance. The former has the chance to triumph for the third time in a row at the most important stage in tennis, having won the US Open last September and the Australian Open at the beginning of the year. It would be his fourth Grand Slam title overall and Alcaraz's fifth. The Spaniard leads 8:4 in the head-to-head and also won their last duel to date - in two sets in the final in Rome in May. It was Sinner's first tournament after a three-month doping ban.