Celebrated by the home crowd after reaching the final: Jannik Sinner Keystone

Jannik Sinner is still unstoppable. After a three-set victory against Daniil Medvedev, the world number 1 has reached the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Jannik Sinner extended his Masters 1000 record with his 33rd win in a row. The Italian is also the clear favorite against the Norwegian Casper Ruud in Sunday's final at his home tournament in Rome. It would be his sixth title in a row at this level.

However, Sinner had to fight harder than usual in the semi-final against the resurgent Daniil Medvedev. The world number 9 secured the second set, but ultimately lost 2:6, 7:5, 6:4.

BACK IN THE FINAL 🔥🇮🇹



Sinner defeats Medvedev 6-2 5-7 6-4 to become the first Italian since Pietrangeli (1957-58) to reach back-to-back Rome finals!#IBI26 pic.twitter.com/0XCJOIj7eh — Tennis TV (@TennisTV) May 16, 2026

The 24-year-old Sinner has not lost a Masters 1000 match since October 5, 2025, when he had to retire in Shanghai against the Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor. Since then, he has won five Masters 1000 tournaments in a row (Paris 2025, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid this year) - a first in the history of the ATP Tour.

The final at the Foro Italico will not be an all-Italian duel. The up-and-coming Luciano Darderi (ATP 20) had no chance against Casper Ruud.