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33rd victory in a row Sinner defeats Medvedev and also reaches the final at his home tournament

SDA

16.5.2026 - 16:56

Celebrated by the home crowd after reaching the final: Jannik Sinner
Celebrated by the home crowd after reaching the final: Jannik Sinner
Keystone

Jannik Sinner is still unstoppable. After a three-set victory against Daniil Medvedev, the world number 1 has reached the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Rome.

Keystone-SDA

16.05.2026, 16:56

16.05.2026, 17:04

Jannik Sinner extended his Masters 1000 record with his 33rd win in a row. The Italian is also the clear favorite against the Norwegian Casper Ruud in Sunday's final at his home tournament in Rome. It would be his sixth title in a row at this level.

However, Sinner had to fight harder than usual in the semi-final against the resurgent Daniil Medvedev. The world number 9 secured the second set, but ultimately lost 2:6, 7:5, 6:4.

The 24-year-old Sinner has not lost a Masters 1000 match since October 5, 2025, when he had to retire in Shanghai against the Dutchman Tallon Griekspoor. Since then, he has won five Masters 1000 tournaments in a row (Paris 2025, Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid this year) - a first in the history of the ATP Tour.

The final at the Foro Italico will not be an all-Italian duel. The up-and-coming Luciano Darderi (ATP 20) had no chance against Casper Ruud.

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