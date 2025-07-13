Sinner wins first Wimbledon title against Alcaraz - Gallery Italian Jannik Sinner wins the tennis tournament at Wimbledon Image: dpa Jannik Sinner triumphs at Wimbledon. Image: dpa Carlos Alcaraz misses out on his third Wimbledon title in a row. Image: dpa Prince William and Princess Kate watch the final from the Royal Box with their children George and Charlotte. Image: dpa Sinner wins first Wimbledon title against Alcaraz - Gallery Italian Jannik Sinner wins the tennis tournament at Wimbledon Image: dpa Jannik Sinner triumphs at Wimbledon. Image: dpa Carlos Alcaraz misses out on his third Wimbledon title in a row. Image: dpa Prince William and Princess Kate watch the final from the Royal Box with their children George and Charlotte. Image: dpa

Jannik Sinner is the first Italian to win the singles title at Wimbledon. In the final, the world number one beat the defending champion Carlos Alcaraz 4:6, 6:4, 6:4, 6:4.

Just over a month after their epic, five-and-a-half-hour final in Paris, the final at the grass court classic will go down in history for other reasons. The 22-year-old Alcaraz lost for the first time in his sixth Grand Slam final, while Sinner, who is 21 months older, triumphed for the first time on a surface other than hard court after two Australian Opens and a US Open.

At the French Open, Sinner had failed to capitalize on three match points before losing to one of the best players of all time. Now he brushed off these ghosts at the very first opportunity. This time, the former skier showed cool blood right to the end. He served much better than Alcaraz and was almost untouchable from the baseline with his cracking shots. The Spaniard never got the chance to show off his greater variability.

In the first set, the match seemed to take a similar course to the one in Paris. Sinner was leading 4:2 in his first Wimbledon final before he had to give up his service twice. He then only conceded two more break points to Alcaraz at 4:3 in the fourth set. He himself took the Spaniard's serve in the second set at 1:0, in the third at 5:4 and in the fourth again at 1:0. After 3:05 hours, Sinner achieved what Matteo Berrettini had failed to do four years ago: he crowned himself the first Italian Wimbledon champion with his second match point.

Jannik Sinner is a Wimbledon champion 🇮🇹



The world No.1 defeats Carlos Alcaraz 4-6, 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 to win the 2025 Gentlemen's Singles Trophy 🏆#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/UMnwV4Fw78 — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2025

Number 1 consolidated

Sinner deserved this fourth Grand Slam title across the board. He only had to overcome one scary moment in the entire tournament. In the round of 16 against Grigor Dimitrov, he fell on his elbow in the first game and then fell 2-0 behind. The Bulgarian then had to retire with an injury to his pectoral muscle. Apart from that, he only lost one set in the final.

The Italian from the South Tyrolean mountain village of Sesto has thus consolidated his position at the top of the world rankings - even though he had to serve a three-month doping ban after winning the Australian Open. He now has a lead of more than 3400 points over Alcaraz (winning a Grand Slam gives him 2000).

The duel between the two is likely to continue for the foreseeable future, as they have long since outpaced all their opponents. However, the momentum could swing back towards Sinner, who has not beaten the Spaniard for almost two years.

The match in the ticker

Sinner vs Alcaraz 4:6, 6:4, 6:4, 6:4* The new Wimbledon winner is Jannik Sinner! Sinner doesn't miss a beat in the last game and quickly gets three match points. And the Italian converted the second of them to triumph 4:6, 6:4, 6:4 and 6:4.

Sinner vs Alcaraz 4:6, 6:4, 6:4, 5:3* Sinner fends off two break points and holds Out of nowhere, Alcaraz then gets two chances to break back. But there's no getting past Sinner, who fends off both break points in impressive style and makes it 5:3 shortly afterwards. One game to go for the title!

Sinner vs Alcaraz 4:6, 6:4, 6:4, 4:3* Alcaraz stays in contention Although the Spaniard doesn't manage the re-break, he shows fighting spirit on his own serve and reduces the deficit to 3:4.

Sinner vs Alcaraz 4:6, 6:4, 6:4, 3:1* Sinner strikes again The world number 1 is almost unstoppable. First he equalizes with a game to nil to make it 1:1, then he immediately creates another break chance, grabs it with a strong backhand longline return and leads with a break. He easily confirms this and makes it 3:1.

Sinner vs Alcaraz 4:6, 6:4, 6:4* Sinner takes the third set! Sinner doesn't give Alcaraz a chance to break back and takes the game with ease thanks to his strong serve. After 2 hours and 20 minutes, Sinner takes the third set and has turned the match around. Stunning.



Sinner continues a remarkable fightback to leave himself one set away from glory - he takes the third, 6-4#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/B2AymOrjEU — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2025

Sinner vs Alcaraz 4:6, 6:4, 5:4* Sinner breaks and serves for the set And then the Italian gets a grip! At 4:4, he gets a break point and is able to convert it straight away. Sinner takes the lead for the first time in this set and needs one more game.

Sinner vs Alcaraz 4:6, 6:4, 3:4* Alcaraz sniffs out a break point Sinner has to fight for his serve for the first time at 2:3. He works his magic at the net, but then misses an easy smash. Shortly afterwards, however, Sinner takes the game. Alcaraz then has no trouble getting back in front.

Sinner vs Alcaraz 4:6, 6:4, 2:2* Everything in order in the third set After the controversial first game, the two servers then take their games with aplomb. Sinner only had to concede one point in his two service games and equalized at 2:2.

Sinner vs Alcaraz 4:6, 6:4, 0:1* Alcaraz fends off two break points The Spaniard double-faults twice at the start of the third set, giving Sinner two break points. But Alcaraz fends off both and takes the important game shortly afterwards to make it 1:0.

Sinner vs Alcaraz 4:6, 6:4* Super game to level the set: Sinner strikes back What a game at the end of the second set. Alcaraz tests the Italian once again, but Sinner takes the game and the set with several brilliant shots. Sinner stuns Centre Court once more 😮#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/r5wJc2sLqD — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2025

Sinner vs Alcaraz 4:6, 5:4* Sinner is one game away from equalizing the set The Italian had no problems taking his service game to make it 5:3, but Alcaraz did the same and reduced the deficit again. However, the Spaniard now needs a break to stay in the second set.

Sinner vs. Alcaraz 4:6; 4:3* Sinner can't capitalize on a break chance Alcaraz double faults twice and gives Sinner a break point. The Italian is unable to capitalize on it, hitting the ball into the net. Alcaraz then hits an ace and a service winner. The Spaniard thus prevents a double break deficit.

Sinner vs. Alcaraz 4:6; 3:1* Sinner shows nerves of steel At 2:1 in the second set, Sinner struggles on his own serve. However, Alcaraz does not manage to earn a break point. It goes to deuce twice before Sinner closes out the game with two points in a row.

Sinner vs. Alcaraz 4:6; 2:0* Sinner leads with a break Sinner has coped well with losing the set. He took the break at the very first opportunity. In his next service game, he fends off a break point and ultimately takes the game with a juicy smash.

Sinner vs. Alcaraz 4:6* Alcaraz takes the first set Alcaraz earns the first set point with a stop ball. Sinner fends it off with a serve to the body. The Italian tries again in the same way, but this time Alcaraz wins the point and another set point. And he capitalizes on it after a crazy rally. Carlos Alcaraz, YOU CANNOT DO THAT 😮#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/pGzjqJj7Bo — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2025

Sinner vs. Alcaraz 4:4* Alcaraz makes an impressive comeback Alcaraz holds his serve and takes the first break. Everything is back on track. The shots the Spaniard unleashes are unbelievable.

Sinner vs. Alcaraz 4:2* Sinner confirms his break Sinner could become the first Italian to win Wimbledon. There is still a long way to go. But he is on course in the first set and confirms his break.

Sinner vs. Alcaraz 3:2* Sinner leads with a break Sinner shakes the Spaniard with determined groundstrokes and earns his first break point. And he immediately capitalizes on it. Sinner strikes.



The Italian breaks Alcaraz to lead 3-2#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/FEA75gmyVh — Wimbledon (@Wimbledon) July 13, 2025

Sinner vs. Alcaraz 2:2* The two get their service through Alcaraz takes a 2:1 lead. But Sinner follows up confidently. He has a better service game than at the start and gets through without losing a point.

Sinner vs. Alcaraz 1:1* The match is underway! Both players make a confident start to the dream final. Alcaraz gets his service game through to zero first. Sinner had to concede two points, but ultimately equalized the score at 1:1 without any problems.

The players are on court Alcaraz and Sinner enter Centre Court at Wimbledon to the cheers of the fans and play their way into the match. The match is about to start!

Alcaraz the favorite for Sinner The Spaniard is the slight favorite, as he has already triumphed on grass in the last two years and world number one Sinner is in the final at Wimbledon for the first time. Following the retirement of Roger Federer and Rafael Nadal, a new rivalry is emerging that is captivating the sporting world. At the age of just 22 and 23 respectively, it will be the seventh major tournament in a row that one of the two has won. Show more

