World number one Jannik Sinner, Grand Slam record winner Novak Djokovic and world number five Jack Draper have canceled their participation in the Masters 1000 tournament in Toronto.

Wimbledon winner Sinner, who fell on his elbow in the grass court classic, wanted to recover, the organizer explained the Italian's cancellation. The same applies to the Serbian Djokovic, who was beaten by Sinner in the semi-finals at Wimbledon and also had to contend with injury problems there. Britain's Draper is missing due to injury. The tournament in Toronto takes place from July 27 to August 7.