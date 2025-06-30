Alexander Zverev quickly signed a few autographs, posed for a selfie and then disappeared from Center Court. Following the abandonment of his first round match due to the curfew at the grass court classic in Wimbledon, the world number three must avoid an early exit on Tuesday. With a score of 6:7 (3:7), 7:6 (10:8), he will continue against the Frenchman Arthur Rinderknech.

In contrast to Zverev, the outsider was still sitting on his chair eating a banana for several minutes shortly before 11 p.m. local time. He only slipped off the court when the stands were almost completely empty.

Even though the score was 1:1 in sets, Zverev was able to go to bed with the better feeling. The 28-year-old fended off three set points from his opponent in the second round and celebrated winning the tie-break with a loud cry.

Like Zverev, Taylor Fritz also has to play a detention. The world number five fought back from 0:2 down in the second set against Frenchman Giovanni Mpetshi Perricard, with the fifth round scheduled for Tuesday.