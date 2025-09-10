Anna Kalinskaya has a few admirers in the tennis scene. KEYSTONE

Tennis pro Anna Kalinskaya - and former girlfriend of Jannik Sinner - has revealed juicy details about Holger Rune. The Dane is said to have asked her out several times. Rune himself sees things very differently.

Anna Kalinskaya was one of the rising stars on the WTA Tour in 2024. Still ranked 77th in the world at the start of the year, the Russian ended the season just outside the top 10 and achieved several significant victories.

Things also went well for the Muscovite off the court. Kalinskaya and Jannik Sinner officially confirmed that they were in a relationship. The lovebirds attended each other's matches whenever possible. In 2020, she briefly dated a tennis player, Nick Kyrgios.

Just under a year later, the relationship with Sinner broke up. But the 26-year-old is still very much in demand on the tennis scene, as she revealed on the Russian podcast "First and Red". When asked whether she is often asked out by tennis players, she said: "Someone recently wrote to me ten times before giving up. I'll just say who it was: Holger Rune. He sends messages to everyone."

Holger Rune has already scored a few baskets off the court. Asanka Brendon Ratnayake/AP/dpa

Kalinskaya: "Has a high opinion of herself"

The current world number 32 added: "I have the impression that he has a very high opinion of himself, or perhaps he does things like that without giving it much thought. Or to put it more simply: he's just a bit desperate. But I have to say that he's not the only one like that."

Compatriot Veronika Kudermetova also reported in a podcast that 22-year-old Rune had written her a message. "Boy, I'm probably too old for you. If you look at my Instagram, you'll see that I have a husband," replied the Russian, who is six years older, according to her own statement.

In the case of Kalinskaya, however, Rune doesn't let the statements stand. "Ha ha ha. We may have cultural differences that lead Anna to take a comment on an Instagram story as an invitation to a date 😜! If I want a date, I'll ask for a date. Don't worry," commented the world number 11 on X under a video.

Ha ha ha. We might have cultural differences that make Anna read a comment on a story as an invitation to a date 😜 if I want to go on a date, I ask for a date . Don’t worry — Holger Rune (@holgerrune2003) September 9, 2025