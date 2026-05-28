Jannik Sinner is eliminated in the second round of the French Open. The world number one was defeated by Argentinian Juan Cerundolo in five sets.

The heat seemed to be the main problem for the Italian at Roland Garros. Despite winning two sets and taking a 5:1 lead in the third set, last year's finalist still lost to Cerundolo.

At almost 40 degrees, Sinner had to take a medical timeout in the third set and leave the court. In the fourth and fifth sets, Sinner was only able to win one game each.