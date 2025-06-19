  1. Residential Customers
Early out in Halle Sinner fails against Bublik and misses out on a quarter-final for the first time in 20 months

SDA

19.6.2025 - 22:17

Jannik Sinner is unable to defend his title in Halle.
Jannik Sinner is unable to defend his title in Halle.
Picture: Keystone

Jannik Sinner loses as defending champion in the 2nd round of the Halle grass court tournament. The world number one was defeated by Alexander Bublik from Kazakhstan 6:3, 3:6, 4:6 in just over two hours.

Keystone-SDA

19.06.2025, 22:17

19.06.2025, 22:28

The first tournament appearance after the brutal loss in the French Open final against Carlos Alcaraz was a rare failure for Sinner. The Italian had always reached at least the quarter-finals since October 2023 and had not lost to a player outside the top 20 of the world rankings for almost two years and 66 duels.

The unpredictable Bublik, ranked 45th in the world, had recently played great at the French Open - until losing 1:6, 5:7, 0:6 to Sinner in the quarter-finals. The 28-year-old celebrated the most important tournament success of his career in Halle in 2023 (also thanks to a quarter-final win after Sinner retired).

For Sinner, the Grand Slam tournament at Wimbledon continues in a week and a half. He reached the semi-finals there last year.

