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ATP Madrid Sinner defeats Zverev and writes history

SDA

3.5.2026 - 18:33

Jannik Sinner makes tennis history with his victory in Madrid
Jannik Sinner makes tennis history with his victory in Madrid
Keystone

Jannik Sinner wins the Masters 1000 tournament in Madrid for the first time. In the final, the world number 1 from Italy gave German Alexander Zverev a lesson with a 6:1, 6:2 win.

Keystone-SDA

03.05.2026, 18:33

Sinner won his ninth consecutive duel against Zverev and made history. The 24-year-old is the first male tennis pro to win five Masters 1000 tournaments in a row. The South Tyrolean had also triumphed at the previous events in Monte-Carlo, Miami, Indian Wells and Paris. The Masters is the second-highest category in tennis after the four Grand Slam tournaments.

Zverev was no match for Sinner in the final in Madrid, where he had won in 2018 and 2021. He lost his first two service games and made some glaring errors. Sinner won the first set after just 25 minutes.

In the second set, Zverev only kept up a little better at the beginning before Sinner completely dictated the rhythm again and finally turned the final into a one-sided affair. After just 57 minutes, the four-time Grand Slam tournament winner converted his first match point to secure a victory he never threatened.

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