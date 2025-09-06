Jannik Sinner can defend his title and his position as number 1 in world tennis on Monday night Keystone

The US Open gets the dream final that many had hoped for. For the third time in a row, Jannik Sinner and Carlos Alcaraz will face each other in a Grand Slam final.

Defending champion Jannik Sinner has made the dream final and a showdown for the top position in the world rankings perfect at the US Open. After a few problems, the 24-year-old Italian prevailed 6:1, 3:6, 6:3, 6:4 against the surprise semi-finalist Felix Auger-Aliassime (ATP 27) from Canada, who is one year older.

Sinner was challenged for over three hours and had to accept his second set loss of the tournament. In addition, the Australian Open and Wimbledon champion was treated off the court after equalizing the set. He served weaker and also wobbled at the start of the fourth set, before going through to his second US Open final in a row.

Alcaraz had previously shown the Serbian record Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic his limits with a 6:4, 7:6 (7:4), 6:2 win. This means that the third Grand Slam final in a row between Sinner and Alcaraz will take place in New York on Monday night. The top position in the world rankings is also at stake. Sinner would remain first in the world rankings with a victory, while Alcaraz would replace him with a win.