Belinda Bencic had little to blame herself for on Thursday evening in London: Her opponent, the former world number 1 from Poland, played close to perfection. The only two break chances Bencic had were fended off impressively. After a good 70 minutes, the match was over and the player from Eastern Switzerland quickly left the center court. Her conclusion at the press conference: "Iga played at a different level. She didn't let me into the match for a second."

Other circumstances, such as an extra day's rest, would hardly have changed the outcome of the match, according to Bencic. "She was simply much better than me today."

It was Bencic's second semi-final match at a Grand Slam tournament since the US Open in 2019. Her first appearance in the final at the highest level - with the exception of winning the 2021 Olympics - will have to wait a little longer. Nevertheless, she can take a lot of positives from the tournament, Bencic noted. "I didn't always play my best tennis and still got far. That gives you confidence and you can build on that."

Back in the top 20

Hardly anyone would have bet two weeks ago that Bencic would advance to the semi-finals of the grass court classic. The 28-year-old had only just recovered from the arm injury she sustained at the beginning of May. On her comeback in Bad Homburg, she lost 1:6, 2:6 to Ekaterina Alexandrova in the first round.

Two weeks later, Bencic met the Russian again: in the Wimbledon round of 16, she presented herself as if transformed and prevailed in two sets. These days, Bencic impressed above all with her strong nerves. She won the match tie-break against Elisabetta Cocciaretto and also won all the tie-breaks against Alexandrova and then in the quarter-finals against Mirra Andreyeva, the seventh-ranked player in the world.

She attributed this coolness not least to her new role as a mother. 15 months after giving birth to Bella, she feels "less nervous" before matches, Bencic said after her quarter-final victory. Even if that didn't help her against Swiatek, Bencic can look back on some great days. Thanks to her performance in London, she will make a leap into the top 20 in the world rankings. At the beginning of the year, Bencic was still ranked 489th.