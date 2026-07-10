Jannik Sinner vs. Alexander Zverev—that’s the final matchup at this year’s Wimbledon. Italy’s world No. 1 tennis player also advanced with a three-set victory.

Wimbledon Sinner gives Djokovic no chance and will face Zverev in the final

Defending champion Jannik Sinner will face Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final. The Italian world No. 1 (24) defeated Serbia’s all-time Grand Slam champion Novak Djokovic (39) 6-4, 6-4, 6-4 in the second semifinal of the grass-court classic in London.

Based on his performances in the previous rounds, Sinner pulled off a surprisingly convincing victory over Djokovic and showed an improvement in his play. Last year, too, the South Tyrolean had defeated Djokovic in the semifinals on his way to his first Wimbledon title and then went on to win the final against Spain’s Carlos Alcaraz, who was absent this time due to injury.

This means Djokovic won't be able to fulfill his dream of winning his 25th Grand Slam title at Wimbledon either. The seven-time Wimbledon champion had to battle through a quarterfinal match lasting 5 hours and 15 minutes against Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime before facing Sinner.

On Sunday, Zverev and Sinner will face off for the title (5:00 p.m.). The German had previously advanced to his first Wimbledon final in the first semifinal match, defeating British underdog Arthur Fery 7-6 (7-0), 6-2, 6-4.