Jannik Sinner aims for his second triumph after 2024 in Turin Keystone

Jannik Sinner has reached the final of the ATP Finals in Turin for the third time in a row. The Italian defeated Australian Alex de Minaur 7:5, 6:2 in the semi-finals.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Sinner only struggled in the first set. Although he earned a series of break points, he was only able to capitalize on his eighth chance at the last opportunity. The South Tyrolean then made short work of De Minaur in the second set, taking the first two service games. The defending champion converted his second match point after 1:53 hours and also won his 13th duel with De Minaur. Sinner is unbeaten and has reached the final of the year-end tournament for the third time in a row.

He is "very happy", said the 24-year-old Sinner: "Tomorrow I will enjoy it and of course do my best to achieve the best possible result. It's an incredible week either way."

There, on Sunday, it will either be a dream final with Carlos Alcaraz, who snatched the world number 1 ranking from Sinner at the ATP Finals, or a clash with Félix Auger-Aliassime. The Spaniard and the Canadian will duel on Saturday evening from 8.30 pm.