With the U.S. Open just around the corner, Jannik Sinner is sidelined by a knee injury. The world No. 1 has decided not to compete in the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati due to the injury.

The main warm-up tournament for the U.S. Open begins on Thursday. The 24-year-old Italian said he is now focusing on getting in shape in time for the Grand Slam tournament in New York, which begins on August 30.

“My right knee has been giving me trouble for quite some time, and although I’m working intensively on it with my medical team, I have to accept that I’m not ready to compete yet,” said Sinner. The South Tyrolean played his most recent match—a victory over Alexander Zverev in the Wimbledon final—just under a month ago.

Most recently, Carlos Alcaraz became the latest top player to withdraw from the tournament in Cincinnati, scheduled for August 13–23. The 23-year-old Spaniard has been sidelined for four months due to a wrist injury.