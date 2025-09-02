Jannik Sinner (left) didn't give Alexander Bublik the slightest chance Keystone

Jannik Sinner storms into the quarter-finals at the US Open at breakneck speed. The world number one and last year's winner defeated the Kazakh Alexander Bublik 6:1, 6:1, 6:1.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Sinner needed just 81 minutes to beat an opponent against whom he had recently lost out. Thanks to his victory in June at the grass tournament in Halle in Germany, Bublik is the only player besides the Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz to have beaten the South Tyrolean in the last 52 weeks.

With his clear success, Sinner also ended an impressive series by Bublik. The Kazakh, ranked 24th in the world, had also dominated in Kitzbühel after his triumph at the tournament in Gstaad and, together with his three victories in Flushing Meadows, had won eleven matches in a row.

For his part, Sinner got back on track after his hard-fought four-set victory over Canadian Denis Shapovalov in the previous round and achieved his clearest success at Grand Slam level. In the quarter-finals, Sinner will face his compatriot Lorenzo Musetti, ranked number 10.