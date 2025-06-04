Jannik Sinner showed no weakness in the quarter-finals in Paris Keystone

Jannik Sinner reaches the semi-finals of the French Open, just like last year. The Italian stopped the Kazakh Alexander Bublik, who had no chance in his first Major quarter-final, 6:1, 7:5, 6:0.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Bublik was unable to spring another surprise after defeating the top 10 players Alex De Minaur and Jack Draper. The match lasted less than two hours and was one-sided throughout apart from the second set.

His 20th win in a row at Grand Slam level is likely to be a bigger challenge for Sinner. Either Novak Djokovic or Alexander Zverev awaits the US Open and Australian Open winner on Friday. The two will face off on Wednesday evening.