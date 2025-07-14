"Sinner needed this victory" - Gallery The most coveted trophy in the tennis world: Jannik Sinner is the first Italian to hold it in his hands Image: Keystone Just over a month ago in Paris, things were very different: Sinner needed consolation from Carlos Alcaraz Image: Keystone Jannik Sinner won his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2024 Image: Keystone Just under a year ago, Jannik Sinner triumphed for the first time at the US Open in New York Image: Keystone Title number 3 followed last January in Melbourne Image: Keystone "Sinner needed this victory" - Gallery The most coveted trophy in the tennis world: Jannik Sinner is the first Italian to hold it in his hands Image: Keystone Just over a month ago in Paris, things were very different: Sinner needed consolation from Carlos Alcaraz Image: Keystone Jannik Sinner won his first Grand Slam title at the Australian Open in 2024 Image: Keystone Just under a year ago, Jannik Sinner triumphed for the first time at the US Open in New York Image: Keystone Title number 3 followed last January in Melbourne Image: Keystone

With his first triumph at Wimbledon, Jannik Sinner lifts himself into a new sphere. Within a very short space of time, he has forgotten the "mother of all defeats" in Paris against Carlos Alcaraz.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Darren Cahill says it clearly: "I couldn't have done it. Most normal athletes wouldn't be able to do that." The Australian coach of Jannik Sinner talks about the French Open final just over a month ago, when the Italian was leading 5:3 and 40:0 in the fourth set before losing after five and a half hours. Against the same Carlos Alcaraz to whom he had lost five times in a row before Sunday's Wimbledon final.

Not so on the grass in London, where Alcaraz had triumphed the last two years and was also the favorite going into the final because of his previous history. Despite losing the first set this time, Sinner was the better player in another high-class but less dramatic final, as Alcaraz acknowledged. "This win is important on several levels," emphasized Cahill later that evening. "He needed this win. Because it was a Grand Slam final, because it was Wimbledon, because he had lost the last five matches against Alcaraz."

More courage on the important points

One lesson learned from losing the final so narrowly in Paris was the realization that he needed to take a little more risk in the decisive moments. "You could feel a bit more energy, more focus when it came to closing the door on Alcaraz," said Cahill. This was very easy to see when Sinner hit an ace on the line with his second serve at 3-4 and 30-30 in the third set. Or the aggressive backhand return down the line with which he got the decisive break in the fourth set.

Sinner explained that the way he dealt with the defeat in Paris was what made him most proud. "It wasn't easy, but I never got negative. " He knew it was a great match. "And it's much better to lose like that than to be shot down by your opponent and only win two games." It certainly also helped that he didn't have much time to think about it, but had to deal with the switch from clay to grass straight away.

Anything but easy

Sinner had to cope with the really difficult time in the months before, when the sword of Damocles of a doping ban hovered over him for a long time, which ended up being generous but still kept him off the courts for three months. "I thought about all the things I've been through recently. The whole year wasn't easy," said the 23-year-old South Tyrolean about his thoughts after the triumph, which was attended by both parents and his brother, something that doesn't happen often. "It feels emotional because only the people close to me and I know what I've been through on and off the pitch. It was anything but easy." Now he has reached the pinnacle. A few years ago, he would never have dared to dream of triumphing at Wimbledon, the tournament that everyone raves about and which had never before been won by an Italian.

Cahill and a special bet

Former professional Darren Cahill, who won one of his two ATP titles against Jakob Hlasek in Gstaad in 1988, has been at Sinner's side for three and a half years together with the Italian Simone Vagnozzi and has shaped him into the number 1. "He's a really good young man," enthuses Cahill. "Always a smile on his face. He cooks, he gets up to mischief off the pitch, mishaps happen to him all the time and we all laugh about it." Nevertheless, the 59-year-old from Adelaide actually wants to quit at the end of the year because all the traveling has become too much for him.

Now a bet could throw a spanner in the works. "He told me that if I win tomorrow, I can choose whether he stays or not. That's my decision," Sinner revealed after the win. "If I decide to continue with him, he won't be traveling as much. I've always looked for an honest person who gives me a lot, not only on the tennis court, but also outside, how to live. He is great."

The intense but extremely friendly and respectful rivalry between Sinner and Alcaraz is also great for the tennis world. Given their age, they could one day be on a par with Roger Federer, Rafael Nadal and Novak Djokovic.