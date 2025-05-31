Jannik Sinner got off to a lightning start against Jiri Lehecka. Picture: Keystone

World number one Jannik Sinner reaches the round of 16 at the French Open with a strong performance. The Italian outclassed the Czech Jiri Lehecka in Paris 6:0, 6:1, 6:2 in 94 minutes.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Sinner played almost flawlessly against the number 34 in the ATP ranking. The South Tyrolean won the first eleven games of the match. When Lehecka took the first game at 0:6, 0:5, he was loudly celebrated by the spectators on Court Suzanne Lenglen. "I played really well, especially for two and a half sets. I'm very happy," said Sinner, who will now face Russia's Andrey Rublev.

NO MERCY! 👊🇮🇹 Sinner drops just 3 games to send Lehečka packing 🔥#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/nBA5oN8Wgd — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 31, 2025

Last year's finalist Alexander Zverev, who beat Italian Flavio Cobolli 6:2, 7:6, 6:1, and the surprising Jack Draper also reached the last 16 without losing a set. Draper, seeded No. 5, beat the highly rated 18-year-old Brazilian João Fonseca 6:2, 6:4, 6:2.

After Arthur Fils withdrew due to injury, who was unable to play against Rublev because of a fatigue fracture in his back, Loïs Boisson is the last French hope in the singles. The 22-year-old world number 361 beat compatriot Elsa Jacquemot 6:3, 0:6, 7:5 and will now face Jessica Pegula (WTA 3), who beat former Wimbledon winner and French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova in three sets.

