World number one Jannik Sinner reaches the round of 16 at the French Open with a strong performance. The Italian outclassed the Czech Jiri Lehecka in Paris 6:0, 6:1, 6:2 in 94 minutes.
Sinner played almost flawlessly against the number 34 in the ATP ranking. The South Tyrolean won the first eleven games of the match. When Lehecka took the first game at 0:6, 0:5, he was loudly celebrated by the spectators on Court Suzanne Lenglen. "I played really well, especially for two and a half sets. I'm very happy," said Sinner, who will now face Russia's Andrey Rublev.
Last year's finalist Alexander Zverev, who beat Italian Flavio Cobolli 6:2, 7:6, 6:1, and the surprising Jack Draper also reached the last 16 without losing a set. Draper, seeded No. 5, beat the highly rated 18-year-old Brazilian João Fonseca 6:2, 6:4, 6:2.
After Arthur Fils withdrew due to injury, who was unable to play against Rublev because of a fatigue fracture in his back, Loïs Boisson is the last French hope in the singles. The 22-year-old world number 361 beat compatriot Elsa Jacquemot 6:3, 0:6, 7:5 and will now face Jessica Pegula (WTA 3), who beat former Wimbledon winner and French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova in three sets.