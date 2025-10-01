Jannik Sinner celebrates his third tournament win of the season in Beijing after the Australian Open and Wimbledon. Picture: Keystone

Jannik Sinner (ATP 2) wins his 21st tournament victory at the ATP 500 tournament in Beijing, his third this year. In the final, Sinner beat the American Learner Tien (ATP 52) 6:2, 6:2.

Keystone-SDA SDA

Although not in top form, the Italian dominated the competition in Beijing. Of the ten sets he had to win on his way to winning the tournament, he secured seven of them with a score of 6:2 or higher.

Jannik Sinner underlined his reputation in Beijing as possibly the best hard court player at the moment. Sinner's only loss on hard courts this season was against world number one Carlos Alcaraz. For 14 months - since the Masters 1000 tournament in Cincinnati - this season's Australian Open and Wimbledon winner has reached at least the final at every tournament on hard courts.

Teenager Learner Tien (19), an American with Vietnamese roots, had no chance in the final. He had already been dominated in the semi-final against Daniil Medvedev until the Russian was injured (5:7, 1:4). Nevertheless, the performances of the soon-to-be 20-year-old are astonishing. A year ago, Tien was still playing on the Challenger Tour. After Beijing, he moved up to 36th place in the rankings - and only Carlos Alcaraz and Jannik Sinner have beaten more top 10 players than Learner Tien (5) this season.