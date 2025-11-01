Hardly challenged by an exhausted Alexander Zverev in the semi-final in Paris: Jannik Sinner. Picture: Keystone

Jannik Sinner and Félix Auger-Aliassime are in the final of the Masters 1000 tournament in Paris - and the stakes are high.

Keystone-SDA SDA

The second semi-final of the Paris indoor tournament, which has been held at the Aréna La Défense since this year, where the swimmers competed for medals at the Olympic Games a year ago, was a farce. After last year's exhausted winner Alexander Zverev had been on court until after 11 p.m. the previous evening, he put up little resistance to the Italian Jannik Sinner and went down 0:6, 1:6 in just 62 minutes.

Zverev requested painkillers from the tournament doctor, but they didn't help either. This is not the first time in Paris that matches have been scheduled until late in the evening, which has raised eyebrows.

Sinner will face Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime in the final on Sunday. The world number ten and two-time winner of the Swiss Indoors came out on top against Gstaad champion Alexander Bublik (ATP 16) in two tight sets.

Auger-Aliassime currently occupies eighth and last place in the race for a place in the ATP Finals. He can definitely secure this with a win against Sinner. With his fifth tournament win this year, Sinner would replace Carlos Alcaraz as the world number 1 - but only for one week. Then the points from his triumph at last year's ATP Finals will be dropped from his ranking.

