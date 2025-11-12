Jannik Sinner made more of his chances than Alexander Zverev. Picture: sda

Jannik Sinner is the first player to reach the semi-finals of the ATP Finals. The Italian defending champion wins his second group match in Turin against the German Alexander Zverev 6:4, 6:3.

Keystone-SDA SDA

In the other match in the Björn Borg group, the Canadian Félix Auger-Aliassime beat the American Ben Shelton 4:6, 7:6 (9:7), 7:5, meaning that Sinner can no longer be denied victory in the group. On Friday, Zverev and Auger-Aliassime will play a direct duel for the second semi-final place.

World number three Zverev, who had beaten Shelton in two sets on the first match day, suffered his fifth consecutive defeat against Sinner and his fourth this year.

Up to 4:4 in the first set, the 28-year-old German was able to keep up with the much more efficient South Tyrolean, but he conceded the first break to lose the set. In the second set, he missed five break chances, while Sinner secured the decisive service break with his only opportunity.

14(!!!) sets in a row at the #NittoATPFinals 🤯@janniksin extends his win streak on indoor hard courts to 28 matches after a comprehesive straight sets victory over Zverev! pic.twitter.com/kBlC5DUG2R — ATP Tour (@atptour) November 12, 2025

