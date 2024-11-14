Can take a relaxed approach to his last group match: Jannik Sinner Keystone

Jannik Sinner secures an early place in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals in Turin, while Taylor Fritz still has to worry about his participation despite a win.

Jannik Sinner has already secured a place in the semi-finals of the ATP Finals in Turin before his last group match. The Italian tennis star benefited from the outcome of the match between Taylor Fritz and Alex de Minaur.

In the exciting duel between Australian Alex de Minaur and American Taylor Fritz, de Minaur won the first set. This meant that Sinner moved into the semi-finals early. But Fritz, the US Open finalist, turned the match around and eventually won 5:7, 6:4, 6:3. Despite this victory, Fritz, who now has two wins from three matches, still has to worry about his semi-final appearance, as de Minaur is eliminated from the tournament without a win.

Deciding match for the semi-finals

The final decision on the second semi-final ticket in the Ilie Nastase group will be made on Thursday evening in the last match between Sinner and Daniil Medvedev. The Italian world number one has not lost a set so far, while Medvedev needs a clear victory to oust Fritz from second place.

