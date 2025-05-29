Jannik Sinner (left) pays tribute to the retiring Richard Gasquet. Picture: Keystone

Jannik Sinner is safely through to the 3rd round at the French Open. The top-seeded Italian remains setless against Richard Gasquet - and sends his 38-year-old opponent into retirement.

Sinner needed just under two hours for his seventh win in his eighth match after his doping ban and only conceded seven games. At the same time, he ended Richard Gasquet's career with his 6:3, 6:0, 6:4 victory. The next opponent for the South Tyrolean, who has not been beaten at Grand Slam tournaments in 16 matches, is the Czech Jiri Lehecka (ATP 34).

Gasquet, who has slipped to 166th in the world rankings and whose one-handed backhand was his trademark, once again put on a few highlights in his final match. However, the South Frenchman, known in his home country as the "little Mozart" due to his success in the juniors, who was never able to fully exploit his immense potential, did not have much to do against the Italian world number one. After 1:58 hours, a forehand error marked the end of his career, which the organizers then honoured with a ceremony on Court Philippe-Chatrier.

The former world number one in the juniors, who was in the main draw of the French Open for the 22nd time, is the third of the four French tennis musketeers to leave the sporting world stage. Together with Jo-Wilfried Tsonga, Gilles Simon and Gaël Monfils, Gasquet has shaped the sport in his country since the early 2000s. In 2013, the four were simultaneously ranked among the top 15 in the world; Gasquet has won 16 of the 61 ATP titles between them. In 2017, Gasquet brought the Davis Cup to France with Tsonga, Lucas Pouille and Pierre-Hugues Herbert.

Gasquet's best ranking in the ATP world rankings was 7th. In addition to physical problems, the two-time junior Grand Slam winner was also slowed down by a doping ban in 2009. Traces of cocaine were detected in his urine after a visit to a nightclub. The ban was eventually reduced from one year to two and a half months.

Zverev also continues

Alongside Sinner (and Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday), the number 3 seed Alexander Zverev also progressed to the third round on Thursday. The German, who could meet Sinner in the semi-finals, beat the Dutchman Jesper de Jong 3:6, 6:1, 6:2, 6:3 after a weak start.

A comeback complete ✅ Zverev turns it around and advances to round three! 💪🇩🇪#RolandGarros pic.twitter.com/MPwk0bj0ic — Roland-Garros (@rolandgarros) May 29, 2025

