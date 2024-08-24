Jannik Sinner is in action for the first time at the US Open on Tuesday. Keystone

Jannik Sinner speaks publicly for the first time about the positive doping tests in the run-up to the US Open. The Italian protests his innocence and separates himself from two members of his staff.

"I know I didn't do anything wrong," said the world number one at a media conference on Friday ahead of the US Open in New York. Of course, it was all "not ideal" so shortly before a Grand Slam tournament, said the Italian, who denied any wrongdoing.

"Happy that it's finally out"

The 2024 Australian Open winner tested positive twice for the banned anabolic steroid Clostebol in March. As a result, Sinner was briefly suspended twice in April. However, the sanctions were quickly lifted on each occasion following his appeal. According to the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA), an independent court acquitted the 23-year-old South Tyrolean of doping charges on Monday.

"I'm just happy that it's finally out because it was a relief for me and my team," said Sinner. He explained the fact that he himself had not made the case public with deadlines that he had to respect in the process.

Athletics coach and physiotherapist dismissed

Following the events, Sinner has drawn his conclusions. He will no longer be coached by athletics trainer Umberto Ferrara and physiotherapist Giacomo Naldi. "Because of the mistakes, I don't feel I have the confidence to continue with them," he said, explaining his decision to part ways.

Sinner's explanation that the banned substance had accidentally entered his body through a massage was considered conclusive by the court. According to this, Naldi had injured his finger and treated it with Trofodermin spray containing Clostebol. Naldi had received this spray from Ferrara.

Sinner will make his first appearance at the US Open on Tuesday. It will be exciting to see how the crowd in the Arthur Ashe Stadium will react to the world number 1 in his first round match against the American Mackenzie McDonald.

