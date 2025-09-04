The winning fist, a familiar sight: Jannik Sinner doesn't give his compatriot Lorenzo Musetti the slightest chance in the quarter-finals at the US Open Keystone

Jannik Sinner reaches the semi-finals of the US Open for the second time in a row after a demonstration of power. Meanwhile, Amanda Anisimova took revenge for the humiliation of the Wimbledon final.

Keystone-SDA SDA

It took Sinner exactly two hours to defeat his compatriot Lorenzo Musetti (ATP 10) in the first Italian quarter-final duel in Grand Slam history. The result was 6:1, 6:4, 6:2, allowing the 24-year-old South Tyrolean to continue dreaming of successfully defending his title. The world number 1 hit ten aces and made use of all seven break chances.

Sinner is aiming for his fourth final at the fourth Grand Slam tournament of the year in New York. His opponent in the final could be Carlos Alcaraz for the third time. However, both must first master their task in the semi-finals. Sinner will face the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime (ATP 25), the world number two Alcaraz the 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic (ATP 7).

Anisimova takes revenge on Swiatek

0:6, 0:6 was the bitter result for Amanda Anisimova (WTA 9) in the Wimbledon final. Almost two months after her bitter and clear defeat to Iga Swiatek, the 24-year-old American got her revenge on the world number 2 from Poland.

Anisimova missed the first two match points, but then an unreachable net roller brought her success over the 2022 US Open winner. Thanks to the 6:4, 6:3 win and her progression to the semi-finals, Anisimova topped her best performance in New York once again. She had never made it past the 3rd round before.

Osaka wants to continue her impressive streak

Anisimova will face Naomi Osaka (WTA 24) in the semi-finals. The former world number one from Japan beat Karolina Muchova (WTA 13) from the Czech Republic 6:4, 7:6 (7:3) in the last quarter-final.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka could win a Major title for the first time as a mother. She wants to continue her impressive streak. Whenever the 27-year-old has reached the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam tournament, she has gone on to win the title.

Videos from the department