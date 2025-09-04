  1. Residential Customers
  2. Business Customers
  3. About Swisscom
  4. blue News
  1. My Swisscom
  3. myCloud
  4. TV
  5. Phone book
EN
Weather
  1. blue News
  1. Entertainment
  1. Sport
Swisscom Services
  1. Phone Book
  3. Web TV
  4. My Swisscom
Swisscom Apps
  1. Swisscom blue News & E-Mail
  2. Swisscom blue TV
  3. Swisscom blue Cinema
  4. Swisscom myCloud
Language
  1. English
  2. Deutsch
  3. Français
  4. Italiano

US Open Sinner strolls into the semi-finals, Anisimova takes revenge on Swiatek

SDA

4.9.2025 - 06:31

The winning fist, a familiar sight: Jannik Sinner doesn't give his compatriot Lorenzo Musetti the slightest chance in the quarter-finals at the US Open
The winning fist, a familiar sight: Jannik Sinner doesn't give his compatriot Lorenzo Musetti the slightest chance in the quarter-finals at the US Open
Keystone

Jannik Sinner reaches the semi-finals of the US Open for the second time in a row after a demonstration of power. Meanwhile, Amanda Anisimova took revenge for the humiliation of the Wimbledon final.

Keystone-SDA

04.09.2025, 06:31

04.09.2025, 06:59

It took Sinner exactly two hours to defeat his compatriot Lorenzo Musetti (ATP 10) in the first Italian quarter-final duel in Grand Slam history. The result was 6:1, 6:4, 6:2, allowing the 24-year-old South Tyrolean to continue dreaming of successfully defending his title. The world number 1 hit ten aces and made use of all seven break chances.

Sinner is aiming for his fourth final at the fourth Grand Slam tournament of the year in New York. His opponent in the final could be Carlos Alcaraz for the third time. However, both must first master their task in the semi-finals. Sinner will face the Canadian Felix Auger-Aliassime (ATP 25), the world number two Alcaraz the 24-time Grand Slam winner Novak Djokovic (ATP 7).

De Minaur gets stuck again. Auger-Aliassime in the US Open semi-finals for the second time

De Minaur gets stuck againAuger-Aliassime in the US Open semi-finals for the second time

Anisimova takes revenge on Swiatek

0:6, 0:6 was the bitter result for Amanda Anisimova (WTA 9) in the Wimbledon final. Almost two months after her bitter and clear defeat to Iga Swiatek, the 24-year-old American got her revenge on the world number 2 from Poland.

Anisimova missed the first two match points, but then an unreachable net roller brought her success over the 2022 US Open winner. Thanks to the 6:4, 6:3 win and her progression to the semi-finals, Anisimova topped her best performance in New York once again. She had never made it past the 3rd round before.

Osaka wants to continue her impressive streak

Anisimova will face Naomi Osaka (WTA 24) in the semi-finals. The former world number one from Japan beat Karolina Muchova (WTA 13) from the Czech Republic 6:4, 7:6 (7:3) in the last quarter-final.

Four-time Grand Slam winner Osaka could win a Major title for the first time as a mother. She wants to continue her impressive streak. Whenever the 27-year-old has reached the quarter-finals at a Grand Slam tournament, she has gone on to win the title.

Videos from the department

More from the department

Attempted theft at the US Open. Here tennis star Sinner is almost robbed by a fan

Attempted theft at the US OpenHere tennis star Sinner is almost robbed by a fan

Strong young Swiss in ice hockey. Reduction of foreigners in the National League is

Strong young Swiss in ice hockeyReduction of foreigners in the National League is "desirable and possible"

Start of the NFL season. A dream team and seven games away from home

Start of the NFL seasonA dream team and seven games away from home