Jannik Sinner wins the final of the ATP 1000 tournament in Indian Wells against Daniil Medvedev. The world number 2 from Italy has the better nerves in the tiebreak and wins 7:6 (8:6), 7:6 (7:4).

Keystone-SDA SDA

It was the 24-year-old Sinner's first win in his first final appearance in the Californian desert. Medvedev (ATP 11), for his part, suffered his third defeat in the final in Indian Wells after losing to Carlos Alcaraz in 2023 and 2024.

The final was characterized by strong service games. Neither of them managed to break serve, although Sinner did have two opportunities, which Medvedev wasted.

Consequently, the tie-break had to decide both sets. In the first, everything went according to plan before Sinner took the Russian's serve at 6:6 and then secured the set. In the second tie-break, the South Tyrolean seemed to be at a lost. But he turned a 0:4 into a 7:4 and converted his first match point after just under two hours.

Despite winning the tournament, Sinner remains No. 2 behind Alcaraz, while Medvedev moves back into the top 10 of the world rankings thanks to his advance to the final.