Jannik Sinner successfully defended his title at the Wimbledon Grand Slam tournament on grass. In the final, he defeated Alexander Zverev—who had been playing very well for a long time—6-7 (7-9), 7-6 (7-2), 6-3, 6-4.

Following his first Grand Slam victory in Paris a month ago, Zverev also put in a strong performance in his first Wimbledon final. But world No. 1 Sinner made better use of his chances. After 3 hours and 46 minutes, the 24-year-old Italian secured his fifth major title, his first this year.