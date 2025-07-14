Sinner wins curious bet with coach by winning Wimbledon - Gallery Jannik Sinner presents the trophy for winning Wimbledon. Image: dpa Darren Cahill has been coaching Jannik Sinner since 2022. Image: dpa Sinner wins curious bet with coach by winning Wimbledon - Gallery Jannik Sinner presents the trophy for winning Wimbledon. Image: dpa Darren Cahill has been coaching Jannik Sinner since 2022. Image: dpa

Jannik Sinner celebrates his first triumph at the grass court classic. Afterwards, he talks emotionally about the past year. The victory in the final also has a special significance for the future.

Jannik Sinner won a curious bet with his coach after his Wimbledon triumph and can now decide for himself whether to continue their successful collaboration. Former Australian tennis pro Darren Cahill made the Italian the number one in the world, led him to four Grand Slam titles and actually wants to end his coaching career at the end of the year.

"We had a bet before the final. He told me that if I win tomorrow, I can choose whether he stays or not. That's my decision," said Sinner after his four-set victory in the Wimbledon final against Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz. "If I decide to continue with him, he won't be traveling as much. I've always looked for an honest person who gives me a lot, not only on the tennis court, but also outside, how to live. He is great."

Sinner: "The whole year wasn't easy"

Asked about the future, the 59-year-old Cahill, who also guided Andre Agassi, Lleyton Hewitt and Simona Halep to great success, said: "I don't want to answer that. You'll have to ask Jannik." The coaching team also includes the Italian Simone Vagnozzi.

Cahill has been coaching Sinner since July 2022 and defended his protégé even after two positive doping tests came to light. The South Tyrolean was banned for three months this year following his triumph at the Australian Open. At the French Open, Sinner had suffered a bitter defeat against Alcaraz in an epic final despite three match points.

"I've been thinking about all the things I've been through recently. The whole year hasn't been easy," said Sinner about his thoughts after the triumph. "It feels emotional because only the people close to me and I know what I've been through on and off the court and it's been anything but easy."

