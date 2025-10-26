Jannik Sinner wins the tournament in Vienna for the second time since 2023 Keystone

Jannik Sinner wins the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna for the second time since 2023. In the final, the Italian beat the German Alexander Zverev 3:6, 6:3, 7:5 in front of 9800 spectators.

For Sinner, it was the 22nd title of his career. He has never lost at Indoors this year: he has won 21 matches in a row in the hall over the course of the season.

Alexander Zverev has also won in Vienna (four years ago). He lost a final to Sinner for the second time this season - after the Australian final in January. It was a very tactical final, said Sinner afterwards, "I had to serve much better from the second set onwards in order to win".