Jannik Sinner wins the ATP 500 tournament in Vienna for the second time since 2023. In the final, the Italian beat the German Alexander Zverev 3:6, 6:3, 7:5 in front of 9800 spectators.
For Sinner, it was the 22nd title of his career. He has never lost at Indoors this year: he has won 21 matches in a row in the hall over the course of the season.
Alexander Zverev has also won in Vienna (four years ago). He lost a final to Sinner for the second time this season - after the Australian final in January. It was a very tactical final, said Sinner afterwards, "I had to serve much better from the second set onwards in order to win".